Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Minnesota Vikings
Randy Moss
Speaking of shootouts, Randy Moss could go shot for shot with the best in the industry. Largely considered a top-five receiver of all time, Moss’ insane career began in Minnesota. He fell to the middle of the first round due to perceived issues not having to do with football, which laid him at the feet of the Vikings. He ended up going to a situation where he could thrive.
The Vikings already had Cris Carter on the roster when Moss was a rookie. Speaking of his rookie season, the 21-year-old Moss led all players, not rookies, players, in touchdowns with 17. Right off the bat, it was clear this was a special player. Not only did he easily win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but he finished third in MVP voting. Again, this is a rookie.
Moss’s career didn’t slow down. In fact, he seemed to only get faster during his Vikings career. He was a touchdown machine, scoring 10 or more in six of his seven seasons in Minneapolis. He led the league three times in that span.
Of course, the end hurt in Minnesota, and his return there after his time with the Patriots (one moment on that) was even worse. However, there is no denying how great he was during this stretch. He is the only player who even comes close to Rice’s impact at the position.