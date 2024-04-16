Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Philadelphia Eagles
Harold Carmichael
If this was a list of the most skilled wide receivers in Eagles history, this would be DeSean Jackson. (Truthfully, it would be that one great Terrell Owens season.) Jackson was the deep threat of all deep threats with the Eagles. Mix the return abilities of Devin Hester with the receiving abilities of a poor man’s Tyreek Hill, and that’s Jackson. Unfortunately for him, he just made way too many mistakes to be on this list. One player who was the polar opposite was Harold Carmichael.
Carmichael spent 13 years in Philadelphia, quickly becoming a fan favorite for his play style and loyalty to the city. He’s a former seventh-round pick who played his way onto the field, starting his career by converting to tight end just to get a shot. He moved to WR in year two, and one year later he led the league in receiving with 1,116 yards. He added nine receiving touchdowns for those Kelly Green Eagles.
Not only was Carmichael incredibly consistent in staying on the field, but he was never held off the scoreboard. He had a catch in 127 consecutive games, a record that has since been broken. However, he played in an era where there was no offensive consistency.
Carmichael finished his career with four Pro Bowls, the 1980 NFL Man of the Year Award, and a spot on the 1970s All-Decade team for the NFL. He even played well in the Eagles Super Bowl XV appearance, catching five balls for 83 yards. Ron Jaworski had a rough outing, but his receivers did their best to bail him out. That was a microcosm of his career. Carmichael was constantly trying to lift the Eagles up.