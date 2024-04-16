Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Seattle Seahawks
Steve Largent
It’s very interesting how we see some of these expansion teams we have in the league today. The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers joined the NFL in 1976, just six years after the NFL-AFL merger created a 26-team league. The Bucs were legendarily bad to start their franchise, but the Seahawks weren’t exactly great. It took them until 1983 to make its first playoff appearance.
Yet, from day one, Steve Largent was in Seattle and performing to the best of his, or really anyone else’s, abilities. He joined the Seahawks after he was initially drafted by the Houston Oilers. They were going to cut him after training camp, but the Seahawks came in and made a move to trade for him. He would spend the next 14 years in Seattle, growing with a franchise looking to make an impact on the league.
Right away, it was clear the Oilers made a mistake. Largent had 705 yards his rookie season on 54 receptions. Two years later, he had his first 1,000-yard season. He finished the 1978 season with a spot on the Pro Bowl team and a second-team All-Pro. The next year was his best, leading the league with 1,237 yards and finishing the season sixth in MVP voting. He would lead the league in 1985 with 1,287 yards.
Largent became known for having a ridiculous set of hands. It’s how he became quarterback-proof. Whatever comes his way that was even somewhat in his vicinity was caught. He also made big plays, becoming the first wide receiver ever to score 100 touchdowns. Imagine if we told you someone on an expansion team would be the first to score 100 touchdowns. Largent was so impactful for Seattle football, and he truly is one of the best of all time at his position.