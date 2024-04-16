Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans
This offseason, it felt like Mike Evans' time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would come to an end. Possibly the most consistent wide receiver of this era, and also one of the most underrated of all time, Evans was at the end of his contract and looking for one final payday. The Bucs let it go down to the wire, but right before free agency started, they gave Evans a three-year deal.
This is how it should have always been. Evans should be seen in a Bucs jersey for his entire career. He’s made that franchise work no matter what’s been thrown at him. He very famously holds the record for starting his career with 10-straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. It doesn’t matter if it’s Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield, Jameis Winston, or Mike Glennon, Evans is going to get 1,000 yards.
Evans holds every receiving franchise record in Tampa. He already has north of 11,000 yards, 750 catches, and he’s approaching 100 touchdowns. He just led the league in touchdowns with 13. He is 10 years into his career and still dominating at this level. It doesn’t make sense, but Evans is built like a robot made to catch passes.
If Evans gets just 1,000 yards in each of the next three years, he would still pass Marvin Harrison for ninth all-time. He’s already 13th all-time in receiving touchdowns, one behind Davante Adams who started the same year as Evans. Again, this man has not been given his due. Evans should be a Hall of Famer no doubt. Hopefully, that’s where he ends up.