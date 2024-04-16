Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Tennessee Titans
Derrick Mason
Derrick Mason making another appearance on this list, even though there are five receivers in Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers history with more receiving yards all-time. That’s because Mason had a slow start, but once he ramped up, he quickly became a star. There were some moments in 2000 when he was showing off that star-studded talent. He even returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, helping the Titans make their first Super Bowl since moving.
From 2001 to 2004, Mason broke 1,000 yards each season, helping bring a sense of relevance to the Titans. He was so good at returning that it was hard to take him off those duties. He made at least some returns throughout his Titans career, which probably took a little away from his receiving numbers. Still, he was incredibly productive.
Mason was one of the better receivers in the league. He was scary for opposing cornerbacks, and he was even scarier for special teamers. He had more all-purpose yards than anyone when he broke the record in 2000 (2,690 yards) until it was broken in 2011. He still only trails the best by just six yards.
This list is all about location, location, location. Derrick Mason is a very surprising two-time franchise leader while players like Terrell Owens, James Lofton, Cris Carter, and Paul Warfield did not make the list. Still, Mason was really good and underrated. If we put him at the top of these two lists because he happened to play for two franchises with fewer greats, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t honor Mason.