Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Washington Commanders
Art Monk
The Washington franchise is a hard one to compound into a list like this. We feel like Santana Moss is known as a Jets receiver, but he’s fourth all-time in Washington receiving yards. Terry McLaurin has been here for five years, and he’s already eighth all-time. However, there is one super duper star at the position. From 1980 to 1993, Art Monk was one of the best receivers in the game.
Monk didn’t get the recognition because he didn’t always get the numbers, but when it was all said and done, he finished his career as an all-time great. Every single year he came to play, gave Washington everything it needed, then showed up the next week to do it again. He was as reliable as any receiver.
Monk finished his career with more yards than anyone in history. His 12,721 yards have been matched since, but he still stands as one of the most durable receivers ever. He played hard-nosed football for 14 years in the nation’s capital. More than 12,000 of his yards came in Washington, and he added 65 touchdowns on top of it.
As good as Monk was in his day, he would have been even better today. His size and strength would give him an incredible advantage at the line of scrimmage. That strength translated to his hands, making it impossible to break off the ball. Again, this led to that consistency, and it helped Washington win three Super Bowl championships. He was the first player to catch 100 balls in the Super Bowl era, and he also caught balls in 180 consecutive games.