Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Cincinnati Bengals
Chad Johnson
There have been some GREAT receivers in Cincinnati. A.J. Green had some amazing years pairing with Andy Dalton. Before Cris Collinsworth was the color man on TV’s biggest broadcast every week, he was tearing it up in Cincy. TJ Houshmandzadeh had some great seasons. However, there is one player who stands out amongst the rest.
Chad Johnson/Ochocinco/Johnson is the best wide receiver in Bengals history. Despite his antics, Johnson really came to the office and performed. He has four of the top six single-season receiving years in Benglas history. Ja’Marr Chase just beat him out for the best season in Bengals history. Chase is great and may one day take this crown, but it won’t be an easy feat. Johnson was great for about a decade.
Doesn’t that seem … incorrect? Johnson was on the Bengals for a decade and great pretty much the entire time. Seven hundred and fifty-one receptions, 10,783 yards, and 66 touchdowns later, Johnson was essential to getting Cincinnati out of the doldrums. Plenty of players helped, but Johnson was impactful above everyone.
We did mention the antics, and until his domestic violence arrest in 2020 with the Dolphins, it most equated to touchdown dances and trash talk. Still, those antics helped him put the Bengals on the map and made them must-see TV. That was huge for a franchise that’s history is mostly forgettable.