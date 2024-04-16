Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Cleveland Browns
Dante Lavelli
Ozzie Newsome would be the obvious choice here if we were counting tight ends, but we’re not. There are a million Browns receivers who were a flash in the plan. Josh Gordon couldn’t stay on the field due to drug issues. Jarvis Landry and Amari Cooper were productive but came during the end of their primes. Braylon Edwards and Antonio Bryant had these moments that never amounted to anything. So, this one comes down to pre-Super Bowl era Dante Lavelli and Mac Speedie.
Lavelli barely edges out Speedie because of the length of his career (he lasted 11 seasons over Speedie’s seven), and the awesome nickname. Yes, Speedie is a top-five receiver name, but how can you argue with a guy named “Gluefingers?”
Dante Lavelli led the league with 40 receptions and over 800 yards in his rookie season. He played with the Browns from 1946 to 1956. He became known for making catches in the most crucial situations, gaining the moniker “Mr Clutch.” Gluefingers and Mr. Clutch are two elite nicknames, and Lavelli earned them. He led the Browns to five championships in two different leagues.
Lavelli’s greatest accomplishment wasn’t on the field. He helped the league create the NFL Player’s Association, giving players rights during a union movement. He approached a lawyer in 1956 to create representation, and this led immediately to league-wide minimum salaries, payment for preseason games and training camps, and medical coverage for injured players. It was the start of a much healthier league.