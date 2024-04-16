Every NFL franchise's greatest wide receiver ever
Wide receiver has quickly become the second most important position on the field. Looking back, who was the best for each franchise's history?
By Nick Villano
Dallas Cowboys
Michael Irvin
When looking at the great wide receivers in Dallas Cowboys history, one number is all you need to know: 88. The great wide receivers in Dallas wore 88. Drew Pearson started the trend in the 70s and 80s. It continued with Michael Irvin in the 90s. Dez Bryant is one of the most recent 88s to dominate the league, and CeeDee Lamb is continuing the trend as one of the greats in the league today. Of everyone, Irvin was the best, even though his career was cut short.
They were/are all some of the greats of their era. However, Irvin stands above them all in terms of greatness. If it wasn’t for Astroturf, he’d be considered one of the best ever. From 1991, when he made his first All-Pro, until his injury in 1999, he was great. He led the league in receiving yards per game twice, made five Pro Bowls, and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls.
In the playoffs, Irvin has eight touchdowns in 16 games. Since it’s 16 games, it basically represents a full season against the top competition in the league. In those games, Irvin has a stat line of 87 catches, 1,315 yards and eight touchdowns. He was an All-Pro without the need to face any lesser competition. In his first Super Bowl, he had six catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. In a rematch, the Bills essentially made it their goal to stop Irvin. He still got 66 yards in another laugher 30 to 13.
Irvin’s career ended at Philadelphia’s Veteran Stadium after he was tackled into the turf. It caused a severe back injury and eventually spinal stenosis. He announced his retirement in 2000, and there will always be a “what if” factor to his career. Still, he holds onto the “best in Dallas” moniker.