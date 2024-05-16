Every NFL Network game on the 2024 NFL schedule
The full NFL schedule is out and most of the league's games are available over the air through broadcast networks like CBS, FOX and NBC. ESPN and ABC handle the Monday night package while Amazon Prime airs Thursday night games and streamers like Peacock, ESPN+ and Netflix are necessary to see any possible national matchup.
One entity that often gets forgotten by casual fans is NFL Network, which used to air the Thursday night package before selling the rights to various networks in the mid-2010s. Carriage contracts require NFL Network to air seven exclusive games to remain on most basic cable packages, so the league has had to get creative to find seven windows to air games over the course of the year.
What games will you need NFL Network for during the 2024 season? Read on to find out.
2024 NFL Network Games
The first thing you will need NFL Network for is most of the league's international series, which isn't much of a change compared to recent years. While the NFL's first-ever game in Brazil will stream on Peacock, the following international games will air on NFL Network.
Week
Matchup
Location
Time
5
Jets at Vikings
London, England
9:30 a.m. ET
6
Jaguars at Bears
London, England
9:30 a.m. ET
7
Patriots at Jaguars
London, England
9:30 a.m. ET
10
Giants at Panthers
Munich, Germany
9:30 a.m. ET
The remaining three NFL Network games will be played in Week 17, when the league will play a tripleheader on Saturday, Dec. 28. Three of the following five games are up for grabs and will be assigned to NFL Network by the end of the season:
- Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals
- Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
- Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
- Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants
- Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders
The other two games that are not chosen will be added to the Sunday schedule for Week 17.