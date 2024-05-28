Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Denver Broncos: Drafting Bo Nix
We don’t hate the Denver Broncos making a move for their future quarterback. Heck, we don’t even care that the future QB is Bo Nix. However, the entire aspect of how they got to Bo Nix is a mess.
First, they directly cut loose Russell Wilson despite still owing him his entire contract. Wilson wasn’t even that bad last season when compared to how bad he was in 2022. Yet, the team and Sean Payton felt what was best is to move forward is to take Wilson out of the locker room entirely. However, it felt like they needed to have a better plan.
The Broncos went into the draft with just Jarrett Stidham as a viable option (and that’s stretching the word viable). The Broncos were sitting there with the 12th overall pick in the draft. The assumption is they will get one of the top five quarterbacks with that pick. Unfortunately, this was not a regular draft. Five quarterbacks were taken in the top 10 picks. That left the Broncos with only one quarterback to take: Bo Nix. It’s hard to really hit the Broncos for this decision. The only thing they could have done besides this was trade up, but they are missing draft picks still from the Wilson trade.
The other strange move was the Jerry Jeudy trade. Was the relationship seriously so bad they could only accept a fifth and sixth-round pick? It was another baffling move by a franchise that seems directionless right now.