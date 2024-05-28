Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
New York Giants: Devin Singletary
This is an incredibly important season for the New York Giants. They are avoiding a complete roster and front office explosion by a thread. Daniel Jones is playing for his career this season. Many thought the Giants might make a move for a quarterback this offseason, but they are giving him one more chance to prove he’s the future in East Rutherford. Brian Daboll is coaching for his job. Heck, they might go bold and replace Joe Schoen (although that wouldn’t be fair given the situation he inherited).
So, it was a head-scratcher when they let Saquon Barkley sign with the Philadelphia Eagles and replaced him with Devin Singletary. Devin Singletary is a fine player, but Barkley was the entire Giants offense. He was rushing the ball a ton and catching balls out of the backfield. Jones would use Barkley as his safety net. He can’t expect the same from Singletary. They went from one of the most talented starting running backs in the league to one of the least.
If the Giants are trying to take Jones’ safety blanket away on purpose to get him to play differently, then fine, but it’s a strange thing to do timing-wise. This season is too important to make that type of move.
After drafting Malik Nabers, the offense should be different, but it would have worked really well with Barkley. With Singletary, it seems a lot easier to just focus all the defensive pressure on one player.