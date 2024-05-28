Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
New York Jets: Keeping offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett
While the Giants have a ton on the line, their roommate has even more on the line this season. It’s championship or bust in 2024. They at least have to make it to the AFC Championship Game to make sure this Aaron Rodgers experiment isn’t a total failure. Rodgers got hurt on the first drive of his Jets career, and then he brought an Antonio Brown-level of controversy that his teammates had to answer for. It’s worth it (since none of it is criminal) if he’s a superstar quarterback, but it’s very much not worth it if he can’t go.
So, the Jets loaded up around him. They kept all their key offensive pieces like Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and Allen Lazard. They bolstered the offensive line with Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, and John Simpson acquisitions. However, the one guy who hasn’t been upgraded might derail the whole thing.
Nathaniel Hackett is still the Jets offensive coordinator. He had a disastrous head coaching run with the Broncos, but his old friend Rodgers gave him a soft landing spot. It would have probably been fine if Rodgers never got hurt, but he did, and Hackett was exposed.
There are rumors out there that the Jets tried to get someone who would have been above Hackett but would allow the former Packers OC to keep his current title. Rodgers is calling the shots here. That much is clear, but the Jets are putting too much faith in this man to build the playbook.