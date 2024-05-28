Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Philadelphia Eagles: Haason Reddick trade
At one point, it was made clear that the Philadelphia Eagles needed to make concessions on defense. Some big names were discussed, including cornerback Darius Slay and Brandon Graham, but it ended up being Haason Reddick who is no longer in the building. Reddick was more than just a glue guy for the Eagles' defense, but he was an incredible teammate and a huge contributor on the field.
Reddick wasn’t as good in 2023 as he was in 2022, but nobody on this Eagles defense was. Something was just off, and it might be as simple as the team missing former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. They had multiple different defensive coordinators last season, and one of them was Matt Patricia. That always feels like a desperation move.
The Eagles should have made adjustments on defense, but losing Reddick is a hard move to swallow. He’s a huge part of their pass rush, and he played multiple different roles when he was at his best. It’s not as simple as drafting someone or signing a cheaper talent. Reddick meant something to this defense in more ways than one.
We do like the signing of Devin White. This is a former first-round pick that looked like a star early in his Buccaneers career. What happened? If the Eagles can figure that out, they can bring out that star power again. However, they had a sure thing in Reddick, and they traded it to the Jets while they are securely in their Super Bowl window.