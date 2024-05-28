Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Pittsburgh Steelers: Trading Diontae Johnson
This could have easily been one of the many quarterback moves the Pittsburgh Steelers made because it was a wild offseason for the Steel City. The team signed recently released quarterback Russell Wilson. It seemed like a good move since the Broncos were paying his salary. Then, they traded Kenny Pickett to the Eagles for a small return. Pickett lost his job to Mason Rudolph, and the locker room had soured on the former Pitt Panthers product. Then, the Steelers traded for Justin Fields, keeping that “QB of the future” title intact.
With so much change at the QB position, the Steelers should have done everything possible to keep a talented offense as strong as possible. That’s not what happened when the Steelers traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. In return, they got cornerback Donte Jackson and a late-round pick swap.
Jackson is a player trying to re-establish his career after some injury-plagued seasons and some general ineffectiveness. The 2018 second-round pick has built a reputation for being physical and having ball-hawk tendencies. Yet, after his rookie year, it hasn’t led to much production on the field.
This is what the Steelers got for Diontae Johnson, a very productive number-one receiver who has had to play with no quarterback? Now, it’s George Pickens and Van Jefferson, with some outside help from Roman Wilson. Let’s see if it’s enough to help Wilson and/or Fields succeed.