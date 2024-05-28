Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
San Francisco 49ers: Waiting this long on WR rumors
The San Francisco 49ers had an interesting offseason, but generally, they did good. Their losses aren’t going to impact them too much. They had some decent gains on the roster. They are still in the top two for Super Bowl contention. However, there is still something hanging over this team. The wide receiver room is a little too full.
The 49ers had one of the great one-two punches last season with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. They are both so incredibly talented that it’s impossible to stop them both at the same time. It seems like one or the other is open on every single play.
Unfortunately for John Lynch, teams still have to pay wide receivers like stars even when they have two of them. The 49ers already gave Samuel a three-year, $71.5 million deal two years ago. So, the out in his contract goes into effect after the season. If they don’t make a move, that’s going to carry the entire season.
With Aiyuk, it seems much more likely they re-sign him. He’s younger and took the number-one spot in the offense last season, but that might come at an insane price. It seems like CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, and Aiyuk are waiting for each other to see what the top wide receiver market looks like. That type of nonsense should not stop the 49ers from figuring this out. They used their first-round pick on wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, so we all know they are preparing to move on, but they just haven’t decided yet.