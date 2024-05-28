Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Seattle Seahawks: Handling of Pete Carroll’s exit
This isn’t that the Seattle Seahawks got rid of Pete Carroll. It would be that if they didn’t make such an amazing hire. Mike McDonald was possibly the top recruit on the market, so getting him to Seattle was impressive. It was unfortunate how the Seahawks went about Carroll’s demotion/dismissal.
Carroll is 72 years old, so one can assume that the Seahawks knew the end was near with Carroll anyway and they were just taking control of the situation. Yet, the guy who brought the Seahawks their only championship deserved a little more respect than a surprise end to their relationship.
He wasn’t even that bad in recent years. Many thought the Seahawks would bottom out in 2022 with Geno Smith at quarterback, but they ended up making the playoffs. Last season, they finished with a winning record, but that wasn’t enough to crack the postseason in the NFC. This wasn’t a team that was failing, and the young players were developing.
The entire situation should have been discussed, and Carroll ended up not getting a job with another team this offseason. His age would make it hard to hire him because he can see the end of his career, if we haven’t already made it.