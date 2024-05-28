Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Baltimore Ravens: Letting Patrick Queen sign with a rival
The Baltimore Ravens suffered quite a few losses from the roster this offseason. They lost Gus Edwards, Ronald Darby, JaDeveon Clowney, Tyler Huntley, Geno Stone, Odell Beckham Jr., J.K. Dobbins, John Simpson, Kevin Zeitler, Morgan Moses, and Tyus Bowser. That’s a hemorrhaging of starting-caliber players on a team that was just in the AFC Championship Game, but the loss that stings the most is Patrick Queen.
The Ravens former star linebacker signed a new three-year, $41 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many expected Queen to leave the Ravens this season, but it’s not really clear why. Queen was a huge part of this defense, and he continued to change the way he played to fit what his squad needed. That seems like the exact type of player the Ravens like to compensate.
And it’s not like the Steelers wildly overpaid him. He is making around $13 million on average in the deal. On top of everything, he only signed for three years. He’s 24 years old. This is a player that might not have seen his ceiling yet, and he’s already pretty darn good.
The Ravens are trying to build a championship roster. A 24-year-old former first-round pick is exactly who this team should be paying.