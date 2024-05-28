Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Risks of Baker Mayfield
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' plan this offseason involved retaining pretty much all of its talent that was set to leave. Mike Evans was the big signing, keeping him near Tampa Bay for the next three years. Evans was a player the team needed to keep, and they made the numbers work. Speaking of making the numbers work, GM Jason Licht brought his checkbook to the Baker Mayfield negotiations, and the two sides avoided free agency.
Mayfield’s contract is a little too exact. He signed a three-year deal worth $100 million. It has $50 million guaranteed and another $15 million in possible incentives. It sounds like Mayfield went into the office of the GM, said it would take $100 million to keep him from free agency, and the Bucs eventually relented.
The contract itself isn’t what’s on this list; it’s the risks involved with this. If this doesn’t work, everyone could be fired. The window for the Bucs could end. All of the good vibrations the city has felt since the 2021 championship would finally wear off. If Mayfield can’t repeat his production from last season, it could cost Licht his job. It probably costs Todd Bowles his job. Everyone gets fired if Mayfield isn’t successful.
There isn’t anything saying Mayfield can’t be successful. If he did it last season, then it’s repeatable. But it’s just so much risk to put on a guy who essentially is a top-15 quarterback when he’s at his best.