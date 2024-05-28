Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Tennessee Titans: Spending to the moon
We assume someone in Tennessee Titans brass is into Bitcoin because the way they were spending money this offseason was “to the moon.” They spent money like a rich kid in prep school. They were spending money like they were trying to get tickets to a Taylor Swift concert. It is okay to spend money, but the money they spent and who they spent it on was insane. In a vacuum, each move is fine. In totality, it should make Titans fans sweat.
L’Jarius Snead was given a four-year, $76.4 million deal with $55 million guaranteed. Calvin Ridley was given his own four-year deal worth $92 million including $46.9 million in guaranteed money. Tony Pollard was given $24 million over three seasons.
This isn’t a worry about salary cap space, as the Titans have that in abundance. It’s just a curious move as the Titans try to figure out where they are in their window. Maybe this is a franchise that could one day win the AFC South, but is this really a team we see competing for a championship in the next four years?
So therein lies the issue. What is this franchise trying to do? These half-measure rebuilds never work. Will Levis is under his rookie contract, and it’s a second-round tender. So theoretically, this is when they should be spending, but the rest of the roster isn’t there yet. It felt like one more year as a bottom feeder to get some development pieces would be worthwhile for everyone on this team.