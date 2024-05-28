Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Buffalo Bills: Draft-Day Trade with Chiefs
So much happened with the Buffalo Bills this offseason. The end of the Stefon Diggs era was expected, but they didn't really receive a big offer from the Houston Texans. They let Gabe Davis walk and didn’t really make major strides to replace him at wide receiver (Curtis Samuel is fine, but he can’t be the number one). They didn’t do much to build around Josh Allen despite him being at the peak of his powers.
What makes this even worse is they let their direct competition take a player that would be perfect for their situation. Did we say let them? They literally handed Texas speedster Xavier Worthy to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills moved down from the first round to the second round after multiple first-day trades. The first was the worst, accepting a move up from the fourth round to the third round in order to move down four spots in the draft. To not only get that small of a return for the pick (they got no actual players just the ability to pick one sooner) but to do it with the reigning Super Bowl champions and the team you cannot beat in the postseason is criminal.
The Bills ended up selecting a wide receiver when they finally had their pick, but three wide receivers had come off the board at that point. They took Florida State’s Keon Coleman. Honestly, they should have taken Ladd McConkey out of Georgia. That would make this pick look less bad (still bad, but less). Instead, it could be a move we look back on constantly if the Chiefs rebuild their offense around Mahomes and Worthy while the Bills realize they blew their chance at a Super Bowl.