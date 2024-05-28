Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy sticks around
This has been a very strange offseason for the Dallas Cowboys. Many expected wild overreactions from Jerry Jones and Co. after yet another playoff embarrassment. Instead, the Cowboys did the opposite. They kept the coach. They didn’t really make any huge moves to add stars to the roster. In the draft, the team focused on adding players to the offensive line and front seven. This was the offseason of a team coming to the end of a rebuild.
This Cowboys team is trying to compete for a championship. They have the pieces in place. Something is just … off. Yet, it doesn’t seem like the Cowboys addressed that. Most of their moves were just to replace pieces they lost (first-round pick Tyler Guyton should replace outgoing Tyron Smith, hiring Mike Zimmer to replace Dan Quinn, signing Erik Kendricks to replace Dante Fowler Jr., signing Ezekiel Elliott to replace Tony Pollard). Yet, the most questionable move was sitting here with Mike McCarthy still as the head coach.
McCarthy was a questionable move when he was hired in 2020. He’s had four seasons as head coach in Dallas, a team with the most eyes on it. He’s won exactly one playoff game. The Cowboys did end Tom Brady’s career, so that’s something, but that’s literally the only thing they’ve done in McCarthy’s tenure.
When the Cowboys lost in laughable fashion this past January to the up-and-coming Packers, it seemed like a formality that a coaching change was coming next. Yes, the Dak Prescott contract situation is scary, as is waiting this long on CeeDee Lamb (although that seems like the player controlling the situation), but keeping the coach might have the longest term impact if they fail to win again this upcoming season.