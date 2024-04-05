Every school that has sent teams to both men’s and women’s Final Four in same year
Here is a closer look at every school that has seen its men's and women's college basketball teams reach the Final Four in the same year.
By Lior Lampert
We are witnessing March Madness this year.
UConn and NC State sent their respective men’s and women’s teams to the Final Four, meaning four of the eight teams still standing in The Big Dance are the Huskies and Wolfpack, the first time two schools have done so in the same tournament.
However, this is nothing new for the Huskies, who have the most combined Final Four appearances between their college basketball programs — including multiple occasions where each team made it this far during the same postseason. But this is uncharted territory for NC State and the city of Raleigh.
While UConn has been the exception to the norm, the Wolfpack joins a list of schools that have only experienced this type of success across the men’s and women’s simultaneously once, as shown below.
Every school that has sent teams to both men’s and women’s Final Four in same year
School
Year(s)
Georgia
1983
Duke
1999
Oklahoma
2002
Texas
2003
UConn
2004, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2024)
Michigan State
2005
LSU
2006
Louisville
2013
Syracuse
2016
South Carolina
2017
NC State
2024
UConn's men's and women's teams won the national championship in 2004 and 2014, hence why those years are bolded.
The Huskies teams had a plethora of NBA, and WNBA, caliber players in 2004, including Ben Gordon, Emeka Okafor, Charlie Villanueva, Josh Boone, Hilton Armstrong, Marcus Williams, Diana Taurasi, Barbara Turner, Ann Strother, Jessica Moore, and Ashley Battle. Each team marched to a title in a dominant fashion.
Conversely, the UConn men’s team was not nearly as prolific entering the 2014 tournament, ranking as a seven-seed. Shabazz Napier propelled the team to an improbable run that ended with the Huskies defeating the No. 8-seeded Kentucky Wildcats 60-54 in the National Final.
Now, the 2024 version of the Huskies men's and women's teams can add to what has already been a historic tournament run by putting themselves in elite company with previous UConn teams, making their history.
UConn's women's team, led by senior guard Paige Buecker, will face reigning and presumptive AP National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday.
The Huskies men's team will go up against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, with a trip to the championship game and an opportunity to win consecutive titles at stake.
Big man DJ Burns and the NC State men's squad will face Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, which should make for an exciting battle in the paint.
Meanwhile, the women's Wolfpack group will meet the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday.