Everything Brandon Hyde said after being ejected over Orioles-Yankees brawl
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles have been deadlocked in a tight race for the American League East throughout the first half of the 2024 season. Heading into the All-Star break, both teams have an opportunity to take the division lead before the brief respite.
The Orioles and Yankees began a heavyweight three-game series at Camden Yards to close out the first half on Friday. The crucial series brought out heated emotions, and tempers began to flare. New York held a 4-1 lead before simmering emotions reached a boiling point during the bottom of the ninth inning.
With rain pouring down, Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes accidentally hit Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad in the helmet with a 96.8 mph sinker. In the following moments, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde threw his helmet and began angrily yelling at the Yankees' bench. The outburst cleared the benches for both teams and caused a brawl near home plate.
Brandon Hyde explains what sparked Orioles-Yankees brawl
Hyde, who was the lone person ejected from the game, explained the brawl during his postgame press conference, according to Max Goodman of The Star-Ledger.
"It's an emotional time," Hyde said. "My guy just got hit right in the ear. I'm upset and then I see their dugout waving at me and yelling at me. I didn't appreciate it at that time."
Hyde is clearly trying to pin the blame on the Yankees — and perhaps even implying that Holmes intentionally hit Kjerstad. As FanSided's Alicia de Artola pointed out, Yankees fans have accused the Orioles of intentionally hitting star players with pitches throughout the season.
The Yankees have arguably been one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball over the past month, but the Orioles were unable to pull away after dropping a few of their own games. Both ball clubs have some cushion for their respective slumps after sprinting out of the gate to start the season.
The Yankees ultimately pulled out the win, which places them one game behind the Orioles for the AL East lead. The Orioles are now 5-3 against the Yankees on the season, and they'll have two more opportunities to extend their lead before the All-Star break.