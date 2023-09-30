Everything Deion Sanders said after Colorado comeback falls short against USC
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was proud of his team after their 48-41 loss to the USC Trojans. Here's everything Sanders had to say after the game.
By Scott Rogust
Last week, the Colorado Buffaloes suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Oregon Ducks by the score of 42-6. In Week 5, the Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders had another rough test ahead of them -- the USC Trojans, led by quarterback Caleb Williams.
At first, it looked like it was going to be a repeat from last week, as they trailed 34-14 at halftime. But, Colorado didn't give up, and they pulled within a touchdown in the closing minutes of the the game. However, the Trojans were able to recover the onside kick, and they kneeled the game out, winning 48-41.
It was a good bounce-back game for Sanders and Colorado, showing that they could stick with and give a fight to USC, one of the top teams in the nation. Now, let's see what Sanders said after the game.
Everything Deion Sanders said after Colorado brings fight to USC in loss
Sanders expressed how proud he was of the team for their resilience, in addition to the fans in attendance and the coaches.
"Overall I'm really proud of not only the young men, [but] the coaches, the fanbase, the student body, all of you, I'm truly proud of the way we represented Boulder today. I really am," said Sanders.
Sanders spoke about the performance of his son, Shedeur, in Week 5. After a rough game against Oregon that could be attributed to the offensive line's inability to hold back Oregon's defense, the quarterback bounced back in a huge way. Shedeur threw for 371 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception while completing 30-of-45 pass attempts, and ran for 50 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Deion expressed how proud he was that Shedeur was able to silence his critics following last week's game.
"I have an expectation for him and I've been seeing this and he's been built and reared for this his whole life," said Sanders. "You didn't believe it, I believe, everybody from the previous locations that we played. The kid has always won, he's always been dominant, he's always been smart and intelligent and concise. He's always been a competitor. He's always lifted the level of competition, and he's always given us a chance to succeed in every level. I could go on and on, but I don't want to sound like the dad, but I'm just really speaking to you as the coach. I try my best not to speak to you as the father, but the kid can flat out play.
"I know a lot of people doubted him and said I just thrusted him into the starting position. What do they call that, nepotism or whatever? All of you should just look in the mirror and slap whatever you see."
Deion continued, saying that anyone who's watched the game played by the team and Shedeur and can't see success coming in the future is a "hater."
"If you can't see what's coming with CU football, you've lost your mind," said Deion. "You're just a flat-out hater if you can't see what's going on and what's going to transpire over the next several months."
Colorado will look to carry this momentum into next week when they go on the road to take on an Arizona State Sun Devils team that also gave USC a fight this season. While the team may be 3-2 on the season, Sander sees a very bright future for the football program.