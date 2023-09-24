Everything Deion Sanders said after Oregon destroyed Colorado
Deion Sanders lost his first game as Colorado head coach on Saturday against Oregon. Here's everything Sanders said after the game.
By Scott Rogust
The Colorado Buffaloes have had an incredible start to their 2023 season. With head coach Deion Sanders leading the football program, the team has gone 3-0 and earned big wins over the TCU Horned Frogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Colorado State Rams. This was a vast improvement over the previous year before Sanders moved to Boulder, as the Buffaloes went 1-11 on the year.
But the team faced their first big test of the season, and that was the No. 10 Oregon Ducks, who are in competition with the USC Trojans for the best team in the Pac-12.
On Saturday, it wasn't a close game for Colorado, as they lost 42-6 to fall to 3-1 on the year. Oregon's offense ran all over Colorado's defense in the first half. As for the Buffaloes offense, they couldn't get anything going, picking up just 21 total yards of offense in the first half. By comparison, the Ducks offense had 22 first downs in the first half.
Before the game ended, college football fans were wondering what Sanders would say at his press conference. Here's everything the head coach said after the loss.
Everything Deion Sanders said after Colorado's blowout loss to Oregon
Sanders started his press conference by calling the loss "a good old-fashioned butt-kicking" and said there were no excuses. His comments come courtesy of Romi Bean of CBS News Colorado.
"Their coaches did a heck of a job of preparing their team. Obviously, we didn't," said Sanders. "That was a really good old-fashioned butt-kicking. We went into the game wanting to dominate several phases. We lost offensively, defensively, as well as special teams. Their fake punt kind of got them rolling and they didn't stop ever since they secured that first down. Well-coached team. Bo Nix played his butt off. Defensively they presented some things that I guess we just couldn't get around. We couldn't advance the ball rushing or throwing the ball as well. It seemed like they had our number."
Colorado is a polarizing team -- some college football fans like them, while others don't. For the latter, they felt like the team needed to be "humbled." Sanders said that the team isn't arrogant, they are, "confident people," while saying they didn't need a humbling. The quote comes courtesy of Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.
The Buffaloes were without star cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter, who suffered a lacerated liver during the team's Week 3 win over Colorado State. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders said that even though his absence was massive, it wasn't the reason why they lost this game. The head coach echoed those sentiments, telling reporters that, "It's like you writing an article and your pen is missing," via Dellenger.
During the game, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning's pregame speech was aired, in which he took a shot at Colorado. Lanning said, "The Cinderella story's over. They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins. There's a difference."
After the game, Sanders was asked about Lanning's comments in his pregame speech. Sanders said that he doesn't say things to get a "click" and said that he does keep receipts. Sanders then said that opposing teams better beat him and the Buffaloes now because they are going to get better over time. Sanders' comments come courtesy of On3Sports' Nick Kosko.
"You better get me right now," said Sanders. "This is the worst we're going to be. You better get me right now."
Sanders also said that teams aren't trying to beat Colorado. Rather, they're trying to beat him, which he says he understands.
Colorado will face another test next week, as they take on the USC Trojans, led by quarterback and Heisman Trophy frontrunner Caleb Williams.