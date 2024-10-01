Everything Joe Espada said after Astros Game 1 defeat
The Houston Astros are down 0-1 in their Wild Card series against the Detroit Tigers after a ninth-inning comeback fell short. Houston was gifted an impeccable outing from the bullpen, but the Astros' offense could not figure out Tarik Skubal. The 27-year-old Cy Young favorite went six innings deep without allowing a run, striking out six and coughing up a just four hits.
It was pure dominance, which is what we've come to expect from Skubal on a weekly basis at this point. The Tigers obviously won't have Skubal the rest of the way here, but 1-0 is a huge lead in a three-game series. It is officially kill or be killed for Houston. One more loss ends their season and launches the Astros into a winter chock full of uncertainty.
This very much feels like the end of an era for the Astros. That is not to say this series is over — it's not — but we may never see this team in this light again. Dusty Baker has already retired. Justin Verlander, a three-time Cy Young winner, has been too uneven down the stretch to even crack the postseason roster. And, of course, the clock in ticking on Alex Bregman's historic tenure in H-Town.
So, it's imperative that Houston keeps willing, to keep this feeling alive for as long as possible. After the game, Joe Espada was forthright about his strategy for a "do-or-die" Game 2.
Joe Espada opens up on strategy and confidence after Astros lose Game 1 to Tigers
Espada made sure to note how close the Astros were from pulling off a stunner. Detroit was on the brink of collapse in the ninth inning, but Beau Brieske was able to save the day with two no-hit outs.
And, yes, the rumors on the street are true. Hunter Brown will get the starting nod for Houston in Game 2. He finished the regular season with 31 appearances (30 starts) under his belt, recording a 3.49 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 170.0 innings. At just 26 years old, Brown is part of this new wave of Astros baseball. You can practically feel the baton being passed.
There's no reason to doubt Espada's confidence in Brown, but the first-time manager is keeping all options open. He isn't afraid to use projected Game 3 starter Yusei Kikuchi if need be. As he says, tomorrow's showdown is "do-or-die."
That would obviously complicate the Astros' Game 3 plans, but hey, it's better to get there and improvise than to not get there at all. Houston has its back against the wall and needs to pull out all the stops accordingly.
Espada was, again, extremely complimentary of his team, specifically citing Chas McCormick for an excellent AB in a tight spot. He calls it a "game of inches," noting how differently the ninth inning could've turned out with a few strokes of luck.
Espada has been under a microscope all season, stepping into the shoes of a bonafide baseball legend and being asked to lead one of baseball's foremost contenders. That won't change in the days to come, but he deserves credit for his measured leadership of a marquee club.