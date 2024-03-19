Everything to know about Armando Bacot: Height, NIL earnings, hometown and more for UNC star
UNC is primed to make a deep run in this year's March Madness with Armando Bacot leading the charge. Here's everything you need to know about the star big man ahead of The Big Dance.
By Lior Lampert
With conference tournament play officially a thing of the past for this season, the 2024 NCAA tournament is upon us — let the March Madness begin!
The North Carolina Tar Heels, who sit fourth in the men’s national rankings per the AP Top 25, earned the No. 1 seed in the West region after finishing with a 27-7 (17-3 in ACC) and being named regular season conference champions.
UNC’s dynamic duo of RJ Davis and Armando Bacot is the main reason for their success this season. The former’s ascension to becoming one of the best guards in college basketball and the latter’s decision to stay in Chapel Hill for a fifth season has paid dividends for a Tar Heels team looking to return to the National Championship for the first time since blowing a 15-point halftime lead to the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 title game.
North Carolina will need their fifth-year big man to come up clutch in the tournament for them to make a deep run — like he did two seasons ago.
Armando Bacot height and weight
Standing at 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, Bacot uses his wide frame and tremendous strength to bully opposing teams in the paint and be a beast on the boards, as evidenced by his averaging a double-double and swatting away 1.5 shots per game.
Armando Bacot NIL earnings
Bacot is the No. 46-ranked player per On3’s college basketball NIL rankings, partnering with brands such as GNC, HEYDUDE Shoes, Dunkin’, and Frosted Flakes — boasting a reported estimated value of $1 million.
For reference, San Francisco 49ers quarterback and MVP finalist Brock Purdy had a base salary of $870,000 for the 2023 NFL season.
Armando Bacot hometown
Born in Richmond, Virginia, Bacot spent his first three seasons of high school basketball playing for his Trinity Episcopal School, located in his hometown. Before his senior year, he transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL where he was labeled a five-star recruit before committing to play college hoops for UNC.
Armando Bacot NBA Draft projection
Bacot has been a force during his five seasons at UNC, but analysts do not expect his game to translate to the pro level. He projects to go undrafted in the most recent full two-round mock projection of Bleacher Report’s NBA Draft insider Jonathan Wasserman. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo ($) also do not expect him to be selected.