Ex-Steelers WR Chase Claypool given another chance, this time on AFC contender
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is getting another chance with an AFC team.
By Scott Rogust
Chase Claypool entered the NFL in 2020 after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Claypool was a promising prospect out of Notre Dame, and contributed heavily in his rookie season. But by his third year with the team, Claypool was on the outs with the team and ultimately dealt to the Chicago Bears. This past season, Claypool had fallen out of favor with the Bears over lack of effort on the field and was ultimately dealt to the Miami Dolphins.
Now, after news of being added to a Canadian Football League (CFL) team's exclusive negotiation list, Claypool is getting another chance in the NFL, this time on a contending team in the AFC.
Claypool signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills on Friday, the team announced.
Ex-Steelers WR Chase Claypool signs with Bills
Even though Claypool is a WR3 at this point, there couldn't have been a better spot for him to join. That's because the Bills need a lot of help at the wideout position.
This offseason, the Bills traded away disgruntled wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. With that, the team was left with Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and Mack Hollins. But in the NFL Draft, Buffalo traded out of the first round and selected Florida State's Keon Coleman with the very first pick of the second round. Coleman would be their downfield threat, given what he was able to do at the collegiate level.
Claypool won't be a primary receiver on Buffalo but would provide the team with depth heading into training camp. With how top-heavy the AFC is entering the 2024 season, the Bills need to evaluate as many options as possible to ensure their receiving corps would be up to par.
Last season, splitting time with the Bears and Dolphins, Claypool recorded eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets. In his four-year career, Claypool recorded 175 receptions for 2,261 yards and 13 touchdowns on 314 targets.
We shall see how Claypool performs this offseason, but he gets another chance with the Bills to potential serve as an option for quarterback Josh Allen.