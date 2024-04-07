Ex-Vikings GM believes team will 'overpay' to draft this QB
Former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman says the team will have to "overpay" to trade up to draft one quarterback prospect.
By Scott Rogust
The Minnesota Vikings have essentially told the NFL world in the past month that "we're getting a quarterback, so you're going to have to try and stop us." With Kirk Cousins signing a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons, the Vikings brought in Sam Darnold on a one-year contract. But general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah pulled off a trade with the Houston Texans to get the No. 23 pick the first round. With that, they now have the No. 11 and 23 picks in the first round, giving them the ammunition needed to make a trade into the Top 5 to take one
But who would they be targeting?
Former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman appeared on the CBS' With the First Pick podcast and was given trade scenarios for the NFL Draft. When given the scenario of the Vikings trading up to the No. 4 pick to the Arizona Cardinals to draft Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Spielman said they will have to "overpay" for that to happen.
“They’re (the Vikings) going to have to give (picks 11 and 23) and their 2025 first, plus some more draft capital," said Spielman, h/t the Vikings Wire. "I think J.J. (McCarthy) will be a good pro, but Minnesota will overpay to get him. At this point, they don’t have a choice (given their current QB room).”
Remember when there were questions about whether McCarthy was making the right decision in declaring for the NFL Draft this year? Well no one has done more to raise their stock than the former Wolverines quarterback.
The main discrepancy from media and fans alike was that McCarthy hadn't thrown a lot in college, considering Michigan ran a run-heavy offense. You saw glimpses of his arm talent, but not enough to make a clear distinction about how good it is. However, that is all dependent on how teams and scouts feel about him. Thus far, he has impressed them enough to where he has even received buzz to be the second quarterback taken off the board.
The Vikings need a quarterback in the worst way, but there is a risk that they lose out on one of the top options altogether. Let's not forget that the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders could all move up ahead of them to take a quarterback, potentially McCarthy.
There are only a couple of weeks remaining until the opening night of the NFL Draft, live from Detroit, Mich. We probably won't have a trade up until the night of. That could make for an eventful night for all fans, but a stressful one for the Viking faithful.