F1 engine suppliers for 2024: Which teams are running what engine and what has changed from 2023?
We're still a few years out from the drastic changes coming to Formula One engines. Here's which engines each F1 team is running in 2024.
By Josh Wilson
As Red Bull dominated the Formula One grid in 2023, one key variable stands out as an obvious competitive advantage: The power supply, better known as the engine.
Red Bull, who rosters Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, surely have the right drivers and people in place, but they and their B team, AlphaTauri (since renamed for 2024) are the only two squads on the grid who use the Honda engine.
It just goes to show how important a variable like that is. So, for the 2024 season, which teams are running what engines? Let's take a look.
F1 engine suppliers for 2024
Not much on the grid under the hood will be much different from 2023 as far as power supplies are concerned. With generational changes coming down the pipeline in the coming years, there will be seismic changes to the power supplies, but not quite yet.
Here's what each car is running:
2023 name
New name
2024 engine
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Honda
Mercedes
Mercedes
Mercedes
Ferrari
Ferrari
Ferrari
McLaren
McLaren
Mercedes
Aston Martin
Aston Martin
Mercedes
Alpine
Alpine
Renault
Williams
Williams
Mercedes
Alphatauri
Visa Cash App RB
Honda
Alfa Romeo
Kick Sauber
Ferrari
Haas
Haas
Ferrari
That brings the tally, segmented by engine supplier, to:
Engine
No. of teams
Mercedes
4
Ferrari
3
Honda
2
Renault
1
Some key notes to know...
Williams and Mercedes just signed an agreement through 2030.
Honda will be out as Red Bull's power train in the near future, but will remain on the grid with Aston Martin.
Andretti is a possible to be Alpine's new engine, with some questions over the Renault engine. Andretti Cadillac is also trying to get a team on the grid (subscription required).
What will change about F1 engines in 2026?
Motorsports is understandably in view within the broader discussion of fossil fuel consumption and environmental concerns. Along those lines, the sport -- which already uises hybrid engines -- is taking steps toward sustainability with brand new engine requirements in 2026.
The engines are to run on fully sustainable fuels and will be expected to run more efficiently in general.
The new requirements have shifted the power dynamics on the grid, and will motivate many of the changes outlined above in engine suppliers for the years ahead.