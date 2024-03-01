Fansided

F1 starting grid tomorrow: Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying results

Formula One is back. Here's how the starting grid plays out for the first race of the season.

By Josh Wilson

TOPSHOT-AUTO-PRIX-F1-BRN
TOPSHOT-AUTO-PRIX-F1-BRN / MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The 2024 Formula One season has finally arrived. After a long offseason that brought with us plenty more news and rumors about the future of the sport, including Lewis Hamilton's planned departure from Mercedes, the first real heart-pumping action of the season is here.

The heat of the desert will be the location for the first race, with Bahrain taking the pole position of the season.

F1 starting grid tomorrow: Here's who took pole for Bahrain Grand Prix

Qualifying is yet to get underway, scheduled for 4:00 p.m. UTC (11 a.m. New York time). This post will be updated with information about the starting grid after Q1, Q2, and the end of qualifying. Keep it locked here for updates and keep hitting refresh until the end of qualifying to see the final starting grid.

As always, the starting grid at the end of qualifying can change. Grid deduction penalties (which are rare in the first week) qualifying or lap removals can move the order around.

Q1 resulted in Alpine struggling immensly, along with Kick Sauber, with both cars for each teams occupying four of the last five spots on the grid. Williams woes appear to have carried over early into 2024 as well.

Q2 saw the Visa Cash App RBN drivers falling out, with Yuki Tsunoda coming excrutiatingly close to the cut line. There's been significant jockeying around the top of the leaderboard in each qualifying zone as is typical. Should be an exciting Q3.

Q3 returned the final starting grid, an exciting one. Ferrari are the winners as the only team with two cars in the top four, but Red Bull is obviously threatening as well with two in the top five. There's a mix of teams throughout the grid.

Grid spot

Driver

Team

1

Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

2

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

3

George Russell

Mercedes

4

Carlos Sainz

Ferrari

5

Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

6

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

7

Lando Norris

McLaren

8

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

9

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

10

Nico Hulkenberg

Haas

11

Yuki Tsunoda

Visa Cash App RB

12

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

13

Alex Albon

Williams

14

Daniel Ricciardo

Visa Cash App RB

15

Kevin Magnussen

Haas

16

Valtteri Bottas

Kick Sauber

17

Zhou Guanyu

Kick Sauber

18

Logan Sargeant

Williams

19

Esteban Ocon

Alpine

20

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

What day and time is the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Bahrain is on Saturday, March 2nd. Here's when it will start in various time zones across the globe:

Time zone

Race scheduled start time

Bahrain (local)

6 p.m.

UK

3 p.m.

NYC

10 a.m.

Los Angeles

7 a.m.

Japan

12 a.m. (Sunday)

How to watch, stream Bahrain Grand Prix in USA

For those in the United States, Formula One is always broadcast on various ESPN or affiliated channels (like ABC). Fubo.tv offers streaming of all Formula One races, practices, and qualifying.

feed

Home/F1