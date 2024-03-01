F1 starting grid tomorrow: Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying results
Formula One is back. Here's how the starting grid plays out for the first race of the season.
By Josh Wilson
The 2024 Formula One season has finally arrived. After a long offseason that brought with us plenty more news and rumors about the future of the sport, including Lewis Hamilton's planned departure from Mercedes, the first real heart-pumping action of the season is here.
The heat of the desert will be the location for the first race, with Bahrain taking the pole position of the season.
Qualifying is yet to get underway, scheduled for 4:00 p.m. UTC (11 a.m. New York time). This post will be updated with information about the starting grid after Q1, Q2, and the end of qualifying. Keep it locked here for updates and keep hitting refresh until the end of qualifying to see the final starting grid.
As always, the starting grid at the end of qualifying can change. Grid deduction penalties (which are rare in the first week) qualifying or lap removals can move the order around.
Q1 resulted in Alpine struggling immensly, along with Kick Sauber, with both cars for each teams occupying four of the last five spots on the grid. Williams woes appear to have carried over early into 2024 as well.
Q2 saw the Visa Cash App RBN drivers falling out, with Yuki Tsunoda coming excrutiatingly close to the cut line. There's been significant jockeying around the top of the leaderboard in each qualifying zone as is typical. Should be an exciting Q3.
Q3 returned the final starting grid, an exciting one. Ferrari are the winners as the only team with two cars in the top four, but Red Bull is obviously threatening as well with two in the top five. There's a mix of teams throughout the grid.
Grid spot
Driver
Team
1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
2
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
3
George Russell
Mercedes
4
Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
5
Sergio Perez
Red Bull Racing
6
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
7
Lando Norris
McLaren
8
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
9
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
10
Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
11
Yuki Tsunoda
Visa Cash App RB
12
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
13
Alex Albon
Williams
14
Daniel Ricciardo
Visa Cash App RB
15
Kevin Magnussen
Haas
16
Valtteri Bottas
Kick Sauber
17
Zhou Guanyu
Kick Sauber
18
Logan Sargeant
Williams
19
Esteban Ocon
Alpine
20
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
What day and time is the Bahrain Grand Prix?
Bahrain is on Saturday, March 2nd. Here's when it will start in various time zones across the globe:
Time zone
Race scheduled start time
Bahrain (local)
6 p.m.
UK
3 p.m.
NYC
10 a.m.
Los Angeles
7 a.m.
Japan
12 a.m. (Sunday)
How to watch, stream Bahrain Grand Prix in USA
For those in the United States, Formula One is always broadcast on various ESPN or affiliated channels (like ABC). Fubo.tv offers streaming of all Formula One races, practices, and qualifying.