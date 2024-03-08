Fansided

F1 starting grid tomorrow: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying results

By Alicia de Artola

F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Qualifying
F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Qualifying / Mark Thompson/GettyImages
The second race of the 2024 Formula 1 calendar has arrived with the Jeddah Corniche Circuit playing host.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix holds some intrigue as Max Verstappen and Red Bull seek a second race win despite controversy behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, Ferrari had to switch gears late on. Last week's podium finisher Carlos Sainz came down with appendicitis and had to be replaced by Oliver Bearman, who will make his F1 debut in a pinch.

On Friday, drivers and teams took to the track to set the grid and we're keeping track of it all.

F1 starting grid tomorrow: Here's who took pole for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

This post will be updated with information about the starting grid after Q1, Q2, and the end of qualifying. Check in here for updates as qualifying continues then hit that refresh button after it's all done to see what the final grid for Saturday's race will look like.

Of course, be aware the grid can change after qualifying because of penalties and other adjustments that are made after the session.

Q1 saw both Kick Sauber and Alpine cars knocked out while the Williams of Logan Sargeant also came up short. Zhou Guanyu struggled to get out for any laps at all in Q1 after a crash in FP3 put his qualifying in jeopardy. When he finally did get out onto the track, it wasn't quickly enough.

Q2 was delayed by a red flag after Nico Hulkenberg's car experienced power issues and the Haas driver had to stop in a run off area. Bearman valiantly challenged for Q3 but he missed out by 0.036 behind Lewis Hamilton.

Q3 went Verstappen's way with his first pole position at Jeddah secured. Charles Leclerc ensured we'll see another Verstappen-Leclerc front row on Saturday. Fernando Alonso hoped to put his Aston Martin on the front row after picking up a tow from Hamilton on his final lap, but he fell just short and settled for fourth on the grid.

Grid spot

Driver

Team

1

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

2

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

3

Sergio Perez

Red Bull

4

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

5

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

6

Lando Norris

McLaren

7

George Russell

Mercedes

8

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

9

Yuki Tsunoda

RB

10

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

11

George Bearman

Ferrari

12

Alexander Albon

Williams

13

Kevin Magnussen

Haas

14

Daniel Ricciardo

RB

15

Nico Hulkenberg

Haas

16

Valtteri Botas

Kick Sauber

17

Esteban Ocon

Alpine

18

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

19

Logan Sargeant

Williams

20

Zhou Guanyu

Kick Sauber

What day and time is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is on Saturday, March 9. Here's when it will start in various time zones across the globe:

Time zone

Race scheduled start time

Jeddah (local)

8 p.m.

UK

5 p.m.

NYC

12 p.m.

Los Angeles

9 a.m.

Japan

2 a.m. (Sunday)

How to watch, stream Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in USA

If you're in the United States, you can catch the F1 broadcast on ESPN2 or by streaming online via ESPN3. Those who have cut the cord can check out Fubo.tv which offers streaming of all Formula One races, practices, and qualifying.

feed

