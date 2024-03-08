F1 starting grid tomorrow: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying results
The second race of the 2024 Formula 1 calendar has arrived with the Jeddah Corniche Circuit playing host.
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix holds some intrigue as Max Verstappen and Red Bull seek a second race win despite controversy behind the scenes.
Meanwhile, Ferrari had to switch gears late on. Last week's podium finisher Carlos Sainz came down with appendicitis and had to be replaced by Oliver Bearman, who will make his F1 debut in a pinch.
On Friday, drivers and teams took to the track to set the grid and we're keeping track of it all.
F1 starting grid tomorrow: Here's who took pole for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
This post will be updated with information about the starting grid after Q1, Q2, and the end of qualifying. Check in here for updates as qualifying continues then hit that refresh button after it's all done to see what the final grid for Saturday's race will look like.
Of course, be aware the grid can change after qualifying because of penalties and other adjustments that are made after the session.
Q1 saw both Kick Sauber and Alpine cars knocked out while the Williams of Logan Sargeant also came up short. Zhou Guanyu struggled to get out for any laps at all in Q1 after a crash in FP3 put his qualifying in jeopardy. When he finally did get out onto the track, it wasn't quickly enough.
Q2 was delayed by a red flag after Nico Hulkenberg's car experienced power issues and the Haas driver had to stop in a run off area. Bearman valiantly challenged for Q3 but he missed out by 0.036 behind Lewis Hamilton.
Q3 went Verstappen's way with his first pole position at Jeddah secured. Charles Leclerc ensured we'll see another Verstappen-Leclerc front row on Saturday. Fernando Alonso hoped to put his Aston Martin on the front row after picking up a tow from Hamilton on his final lap, but he fell just short and settled for fourth on the grid.
Grid spot
Driver
Team
1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
3
Sergio Perez
Red Bull
4
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
5
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
6
Lando Norris
McLaren
7
George Russell
Mercedes
8
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
9
Yuki Tsunoda
RB
10
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
11
George Bearman
Ferrari
12
Alexander Albon
Williams
13
Kevin Magnussen
Haas
14
Daniel Ricciardo
RB
15
Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
16
Valtteri Botas
Kick Sauber
17
Esteban Ocon
Alpine
18
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
19
Logan Sargeant
Williams
20
Zhou Guanyu
Kick Sauber
What day and time is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is on Saturday, March 9. Here's when it will start in various time zones across the globe:
Time zone
Race scheduled start time
Jeddah (local)
8 p.m.
UK
5 p.m.
NYC
12 p.m.
Los Angeles
9 a.m.
Japan
2 a.m. (Sunday)
How to watch, stream Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in USA
If you're in the United States, you can catch the F1 broadcast on ESPN2 or by streaming online via ESPN3. Those who have cut the cord can check out Fubo.tv which offers streaming of all Formula One races, practices, and qualifying.