Failed GM's Justin Fields idea would get Steelers literal GM fired in a heartbeat
The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten off to their best start since 2020. They're 3-0 and they have the best statistical defense in the NFL in terms of points allowed and yards allowed per game. They're also witnessing their best quarterback play since Ben Roethlisberger suffered an elbow injury in 2019.
Pittsburgh made two deals this offseason, one in free agency to acquire Russell Wilson and one being a trade with the Chicago Bears for Justin Fields.
Wilson won the QB1 job to begin the season, but suffered an injury, giving Fields the opportunity to start. Fields has played incredibly well, leading the Steelers to three straight wins to begin the season, effectively raising his stock by quite a bit.
Former GM suggests Steelers could bench Justin Fields to save money in a long-term deal
Former NFL GM, Doug Whaley, was recently on 93.7 The Fan, where he put himself in the shoes of Steelers GM, Omar Khan, in terms of how he would handle a few contractual situations, namely that with Fields.
"My immediate thought is if I'm Omar, I go into [Art Rooney II's office]," Whaley told the station. "What are you willing to pay this guy [Justin Fields]? Because if he continues on this trajectory, you're talking 40 to 50 million. Are we ready to do that?'"
Whaley continued on this absurd take, making it even more questionable as he continued speaking.
"Do you throw Russell Wilson in there and maybe lose a couple games for the future?" He said. "Meaning, then you take Fields off the playing field...You don't have pay him, but you already got your answer."
So, to recap, Whaley is pitching the idea of benching Justin Fields and intentionally losing games, or being less competitive, in order to prevent Fields from raising his monetary value in free agency. What in the world?
The Steelers are a team built on winning football and the culture that comes with it. Coach Mike Tomlin has never seen a season below .500 in his tenure as head coach. He is a winner and the Steelers have been winners, despite not seeing all too much success in the postseason.
To pitch the idea that Pittsburgh could or should consider benching Fields in order to save some money on his long term deal is absurd. The Steelers can and will bench Fields if his play drops off and Wilson gives them a better chance to win. The idea that Pittsburgh could bench Fields to save a few dollars is absurd and shouldn't be looked into with any sort of merit.