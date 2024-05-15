Falcons' 2024 schedule starts with a perfect revenge opportunity
By John Buhler
Three cheers for sweet revenge! So long and goodnight to Arthur Smith. The ghost of you will stand as reminder that I'm not okay because I chose to be an Atlanta Falcons fan. Now that the confetti has stopped falling from the sky, we will carry on and join the Blank Parade. Raheem Morris may scare the living s**t out of me at times, but my famous last words will be "You liked that?!", just like Kirk Cousins.
Yes, all signs are pointing to the Falcons hosting Smith's new team in the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. The NFL is 1000 percent scripted, and everyone knows it. One thing I can guarantee that you didn't know is Wade Phillips' daughter Tracy was the main character in the music video for Helena. See, mid-2000s pop punk anthems and coaching families have quite the crossover!
I might be friends with the woman whose likeness is portrayed on that album cover, by the way. Just like Phillips used to be the Falcons' defensive coordinator and interim head coach. While we all Luv Ya Blue with the patriarch of this Houstonian clan Bum, his grandson is the offensive coordinator of the team that Cousins left and Atlanta beat to win the 1998 NFC Championship on a missed field goal try.
Of course, I am so looking forward to the Falcons' squandering this one like they did with Dan Quinn.
The pain and suffering never ends. Only the Falcons can make my Georgia-induced hangover worse.
Atlanta Falcons want sweet revenge over Arthur Smith in home opener
Just when I thought the Falcons were going to have an incredible offseason top to bottom, we all saw what happened on the first night of the NFL Draft. I have no problem with the team taking Michael Penix Jr., but drafting Cousins' replacement before he even played a down for this team certainly ruffled some feathers within Dirty Bird Nation. Of course, I would love to see a winning streak again...
I anticipate that Smith will have success in Pittsburgh, and that the Steelers will win games. They could win as many as 12 games this year if Russell Wilson returns to form and Mike Tomlin's defense is as advertised. While I would say that Atlanta is going to win as many, the Falcons should be closer to 10-7 than a very Smithian 7-10. This is all because of improved quarterback play and a new coach.
Morris was Quinn's replacement, serving as the Falcons' interim in 2020. He did not get the job in favor of Smith, so yeah, this is awkward. Fate would have it Atlanta and awkward both start with the letter A and have seven letters. Georgia also has seven letters, but A is the last one. I don't know where I am going with this because I am not okay because I still choose to root for this franchise.
Sweet revenge would be having Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts block on a double reverse to a fullback.