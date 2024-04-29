Falcons coach has an unrealistic take on Kirk Cousins-Michael Penix Jr. relationship
New Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris seems to have unrealistic expectations on the working relationship between his two quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.
By John Buhler
There was not a bigger headline throughout the 2024 NFL Draft than the Atlanta Falcons using their No. 8 overall pick on Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Oh, no doubt, anybody who watched college football over the last half decade raves about the player. He is a leader of men, one who does what it takes to win and is a coach's dream. The problem is Atlanta just paid Kirk Cousins.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot opted to go with depth with Atlanta's eight picks this spring, rather than trying to add key pieces that could help this team win now. Frankly, Atlanta may be ready to win now as is, but the Falcons will have not only a new starting quarterback this year, but a new head coach in Raheem Morris. He is a familiar face, but he re-enters Flowery Branch in a tricky spot.
Here is what Morris said to ESPN's Marc Raimondi about how he thinks Cousins and Penix will gel.
“We came up with a decision, this is what we plan to do. And Kirk does not have to look over his shoulder every time he throws a bad pass. Like, that is not the case. So I know I’m going to have to tell you guys once or twice that that is not the case. Like, we are here to go win, and we are here to go win it all. We are here to win as much as we can win.”
It sure sounds like Cousins will be Atlanta's long-term starter, with Penix being his long-term backup. There is nothing wrong with that logic, other than Penix is about to be 24, Cousins is coming off a serious lower-body injury and Atlanta could have used that No. 8 pick on any number of other positions. Penix may be the future of the quarterback position in Atlanta, but things will be awkward.
Cousins started his career in an equally awkward situation in Washington, but this lands differently.
Raheem Morris says there will be no quarterback competition in Atlanta
Morris may say that there is no competition between Cousins and Penix entering this season, but these are two alpha males we are talking about, both of whom play with a massive chip on their shoulders. This unfortunately will create a divide in the locker room between those who are Team Cousins and those who are Team Penix. The shame in it all is these two might get along just fine.
I would expect that Cousins will be a professional about it and that Penix will be a great teammate backing him up for the time being. Surely, this puts third-stringer Taylor Heinicke in a bit of an awkward spot as being a true clipboard holder this year, as well as a mediator in some capacities. This will ultimately come down to who ends up having better command of Zac Robinson's offense.
Cousins should be the guy to lead the Falcons out of the tunnel this year and next, at least. However, come year three and Cousins is starting to push 40, we may see a change of guard. His deal with Atlanta may be a premium, but it is front-loaded. Atlanta could conceivably move off him early if the Falcons feel so inclined. They are only going to do that once they feel that Penix is ready to lead them.
As long as the Falcons are on the same page, it really doesn't matter what we think about the team.