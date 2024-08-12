Falcons could swipe Pro Bowl free agent away from their biggest rival
By John Buhler
Imagine this. Justin Simmons playing next to Jessie Bates III in the Atlanta Falcons secondary. While I would love a pass rush more than pretty much anything in the world, I would be attempting to do cartwheels in the streets if my beloved Dirty Birds were to sign the former perennial All-Pro safety formerly of the Denver Broncos. Simmons passing on the New Orleans Saints would sustain me, too.
Yes, that is what Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is proposing could happen. Simmons has been a free agent for way, way, way too long. With the Falcons losing second-year pro DeMarcco Hellams for a substantial amount of time in the back-end of their defense, it serves Atlanta to at least see if they can't strike a deal with who used to be the Broncos' best player. Simmons did visit New Orleans, too.
Atlanta has been bit by the injury bug hard so far this season. Wide receiver Rondale Moore, who came over from the Arizona Cardinals in the Desmond Ridder trade, is out for the season with a torn ACL. The same injury ended Bralen Trice's rookie season out of Washington before it even started. Atlanta was counting on him to be a factor in one of the most frustrating pass rushes of all time.
Simmons may not come cheap, but Atlanta cannot be foolish and pass on him with a division to win.
If Atlanta were to sign Simmons to a one-year deal, who knows how good this team could be...
Atlanta Falcons can swipe Justin Simmons away from New Orleans Saints
We don't need to put the cart in front of the horse here, but teams that claim to be serious about playoff contention need to strike while the iron is hot. Simmons may only be a rental. Plus, there are no guarantees that hometown cornerback A.J. Terrell is back with this team beyond this season. Honestly, I think the idea of playing with Bates and Terrell should fire up Simmons to want to come.
Overall, you rarely see players with as great of careers as Simmons has had available this late into the NFL offseason. It has been a strange one to say the least. Whether it be the never-ending Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors or the Dallas Cowboys straight-up refusing to extend anyone of note, something has to give at some point, right? This could be one.
Ultimately, it will come down to how much Terry Fontenot will want to pay Simmons, as well as if he is really all that interested in coming to Atlanta. He may want to go play for a contender. Admittedly, Atlanta hasn't been that since 2017, but this is the most optimistic this city has been about this team since the year after the Super Bowl season. Simmons to Atlanta would certainly move the needle.
Signing Simmons would be a huge boost to the Falcons, as well as a crushing blow to the Saints.