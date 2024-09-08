Falcons fans already calling for Michael Penix Jr. after Kirk Cousins' dismal debut
By Scott Rogust
Perhaps the worst-kept secret of the offseason was that the Atlanta Falcons really wanted to sign quarterback Kirk Cousins if he were to hit free agency. It was all dependent on what the Minnesota Vikings were offering as a contract and if Cousins would accept it. Cousins declined, and immediately agreed to terms with the Falcons on a four-year, $180 million contract.
Even though the Falcons signed Cousins to such a lucrative deal, they decided to use the eighth-overalll pick in the NFL Draft on Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. It was a baffling move, considering the Falcons committed so much money to Cousins.
Cousins made his official debut for the Falcons on Sunday, taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran did nothing to inspire confidence in his new fanbase, as he threw for just 155 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the 18-10 loss to the Steelers.
With the middling debut by Cousins, Falcons fans called upon the veteran's benching in favor of Penix.
Falcons fans call for Raheem Morris to bench Kirk Cousins for Michael Penix Jr.
This was bound to happen eventually. You take Penix that early in the NFL Draft, there are going to be calls for him to start over Cousins if the struggles are evident.
In Atlanta's second offensive drive of the game, Cousins threw an interception on a 10-yard pass intended for Drake London. That resulted in Pittsburgh kicking a field goal on the ensuing drive to take a 6-3 lead. Cousins did rebound to end the first half, connecting with Kyle Pitts for a 12-yard touchdown and give Atlanta a 10-6 lead.
But in the second half, trailing 15-10, Cousins targeted Ray-Ray McCloud on a short pass. However, it was picked off by cornerback Donte Jackson, who returned it for 49 yards to set the Steelers up on Atlanta's 18 yard line. A 25-yard field goal later, and the Steelers clinched the 18-10 win.
It's only one start, but it's hard to look past Atlanta's first-round rookie. Just last year, Penix finished as the runner-up in Heisman Trophy voting and helped lead the Washington Huskies to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Penix threw for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on a 65.4 completion percentage.
Cousins will have the chance to calm the Falcons fanbase next week when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.