Falcons GM continues digging own grave with out-of-touch comments
Is Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot kidding? His latest comments only further suggest how out of touch he is with reality.
By Lior Lampert
Does Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot know April Fool's is only the first day of the month? If so, it may be time to sound the alarms after his latest comments.
Fontenot addressed the media on Saturday during his post-draft press conference, where a reporter asked why the team bypassed selecting a cornerback with any of their eight picks to him, and his response was eye-opening.
"We would have liked to add that position, but you don't want to force a reach or do something you shouldn't," Fontenot replied.
Is Fontenot for real? Especially after the disasterclass stunt he pulled in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick despite signing veteran signal-caller and four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract this offseason (with $100 million in guaranteed money).
Outside of shutdown cornerback and 2020 first-round pick A.J. Terrell, the Falcons lack starting-caliber talent and depth at the position, so fans of the team were hoping to see Fontenot and the front office address their need in the secondary. But they had other plans, instead choosing Penix eighth overall to sit behind Cousins for the foreseeable future rather than filling a hole to improve the team's 2024 outlook.
Penix, a 23-year-old prospect with a checkered injury history, was labeled as a first-round prospect thanks to his remarkable arm talent, athleticism, football IQ, and experience running a pro-style offense dating back to his college days. But many expected him to go toward the middle or backend of Day 1 to a more quarterback-needy franchise, which is why it has been unanimously considered a jaw-dropping move by the Falcons.
Fontenot's blatant lack of awareness regarding the team's current situation and the decision to choose Penix and forego the opportunity to bring in a young cornerback in his recent remarks only continues to dig his grave. While trying to justify not reaching for a corner, he prematurely drafted a quarterback to ride the bench instead.