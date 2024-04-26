Falcons GM screws up press conference; fails to justify shocking QB decision
Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot clearly fumbled the bag, giving an unconvincing explanation of why the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. after signing Kirk Cousins.
The future? The future?! This makes absolutely no sense whatsoever, this being the Atlanta Falcons going wild and drafting Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall.
Taking a quarterback after giving a veteran a nice long-term deal? Falcons Director of Player Personnel Ryan Pace should know all about what general manager Terry Fontenot just did, see the Mitchell Trubisky situation in Chicago. Fontenot looked to clarify the selection that stunned everybody, including Cousins.
“Kirk Cousins is our quarterback, We’re very excited about Kirk. We’re very excited about this team. Michael Penix is . . . we’re talking about the future. You look at the future. You look at the big picture. We are very excited about that quarterback room, and again, Kirk is our quarterback. But adding Michael Penix is thinking about the future.”
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris also chimed in on the situation, citing a succession plan in place for when Cousins eventually moves on. Cousins turns 36 in August. Morris believes an opportunity like this will not happen again as he expects the Falcons to be picking lower than where they currently stand.
With all due respect to Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris, those are great quotes and they make sense, but to select a QB that high considering the age of Penix at 24 years old and then the injury history that comes with it? Sorry, that doesn't justify the selection.
Atlanta Falcons' decision to select Michael Penix Jr eighth overall is a stunner and the explanation didn't add up afterward
This is not to say anyone should feel sorry for Kirk Cousins, and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is one of them (rudely and disrespectfully telling Cousins to "SHUT THE HELL UP"), but the fact that the Falcons paid this type of money for a quarterback and then to draft one in Round 1 right afterward is quite alarming.
Yes, you need a succession plan, but Penix's injury history combined with mechanical issues that were on full display despite the stellar season that Washington had brings questions. Can Penix thrive in Atlanta? Sure. After all, there was a QB that was left-handed and thrived in Atlanta named Michael Vick. Penix Jr isn't as fast and athletic as Michael Vick, but he can play.
The press conference did nothing to help. Only the product on the field can help justify this move. The Falcons made their choice, and for their sake, they better be right. Several other star players were taken right after MPJ, and if ANY of them ball out and Penix Jr disappoints, there are going to be serious questions about what is really going on in the offices in Atlanta and who is really making the decisions.