Ranking all 14 head coach candidates, worst to best, the Falcons have interviewed
Let's rank some Atlanta Falcons head-coaching candidates because, boy, they have had a ton!
By John Buhler
Only three head-coaching jobs remain across the NFL, and the Atlanta Falcons have one of them. While the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders opted to hire from within with their defensive-minded new head coaches in Jerod Mayo and Antonio Pierce respectively, the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers opted to go with outside, offensive-mind hires.
Atlanta did request an interview with Pierce, but he was promoted from within before that potential interview ever manifested. The Falcons were supposedly a finalist to get Jim Harbaugh before the former Michigan head coach bolted for the Bolts. Atlanta also interviewed former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who now takes over the Titans for Mike Vrabel in Nashville.
With everyone's eyes on what Atlanta decides to do at the helm of its operation, Carolina smartly hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales to lead them. Atlanta did not even interview the up-and-coming offensive mind from off their division rival's staff. However, Atlanta has interviewed 14 candidates for the job, including Callahan and Harbaugh, who landed elsewhere.
While we wait until probably sometime early next week for a decision, let's rank the 14 interviewees.
Atlanta Falcons' head-coaching search: Ranking all 14 interviewees
14. Brian Johnson: Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator
Man, did it go to hell in a hand basket very quickly for the Philadelphia Eagles. A year after winning the NFC, Nick Sirianni had to part ways with both of his new coordinators. Sean Desai was let go on the defensive side of the ball, while Brian Johnson only got one year to be an offensive coordinator. He has a bright future as a coach, but his climb up the coaching ranks was situated on a broken ladder.
13. Anthony Weaver: Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach
While the Baltimore Ravens have several head-coaching candidates on John Harbaugh's staff, there is a chance none of them get their own team. Atlanta did not speak with their offensive coordinator Todd Monken of Georgia fame. Although we will get to Mike Macdonald in a bit, the Falcons cannot hire a current position coach like Anthony Weaver right now, even though he is a former coordinator.