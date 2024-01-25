Ranking all 14 head coach candidates, worst to best, the Falcons have interviewed
Let's rank some Atlanta Falcons head-coaching candidates because, boy, they have had a ton!
By John Buhler
12. Ejiro Evero: Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator
I really like Ejiro Evero's coaching future a ton. There is a chance he could be an outside candidate to get this job after having conducted his second interview with the Falcons. The problem I would have with bringing him in to lead the team right now is he has not been part of good coaching staffs of late. He only spent one year with the Carolina Panthers and one season with the Denver Broncos in 2022.
11. Steve Wilks: San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator
Near the tail-end of the regular season, I thought San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was going to be a serious candidate to be a head coach again. Atlanta would have been a good fit for him, but the combination of his current team's success and other more intriguing candidates out there, Wilks may have to wait another year to get what is rightfully his to lead a new NFL franchise.
10. Brian Callahan: New Tennessee Titans head coach
Brian Callahan is a low-key, great hire for the Tennessee Titans. The former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator was up for the Indianapolis Colts gig that went to Shane Steichen last year. I would have loved to see him coaching up a young quarterback in Atlanta. However, the Titans is a fantastic fit for him. It is a far-less pressure-filled situation. I really hope it works out for him there.
9. Joe Brady: Buffalo Bills interim offensive coordinator
When it comes to Joe Brady, I feel like we are still forever chasing the magical 2019 LSU Tigers season when he was Steve Ensminger's passing game coordinator on Ed Orgeron's staff. He did great work in his one year there, but he also had Joe Burrow in Baton Rouge. Even as the Buffalo Bills' interim offensive coordinator, I cannot shake the Carolina Panthers disaster he was under Matt Rhule.