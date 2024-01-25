Ranking all 14 head coach candidates, worst to best, the Falcons have interviewed
Let's rank some Atlanta Falcons head-coaching candidates because, boy, they have had a ton!
By John Buhler
8. Mike Macdonald: Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator
We have now arrived at the first candidate that I think could still be in play for the Falcons that I would be in favor of them hiring. Mike Macdonald is well-versed in Harbaugh. He served on Jim Harbaugh's 2021 Michigan staff and has been a mainstay in Baltimore on John Harbaugh's staff before, and since. He is a University of Georgia alum. Macdonald may want to see his hometown's NFL team fly.
7. Bobby Slowik: Houston Texans offensive coordinator
If Atlanta is going to go with an up-and-coming offensive mind, it would be hard for the Falcons to overlook Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. He followed DeMeco Ryans to Houston after being on Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers staff previously. His work with C.J. Stroud this year was sensational. He may be a year away, but I would not hate this hiring at all.
6. Aaron Glenn: Detroit Lions defensive coordinator
Aaron Glenn is the first of two Detroit Lions coordinators I think could really make it work in Atlanta. He has been Dan Campbell's right-hand man since coming over from New Orleans. This would be a very popular pick for former Saints front office executive Terry Fontenot. Just imagine the symmetry. I think Glenn would be a great leader of men, but I have reservations about him building a good staff.
5. Mike Vrabel: Former Tennessee Titans head coach
If not for his ties to former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, I would have hired Mike Vrabel yesterday, quite literally in fact. He made the Tennessee Titans relevant for the first time in nearly two decades. Vrabel's son Tyler plays on the team and he is well-respected in the industry. This team's playing style fits what Vrabel wants to do perfectly. But again, who will be his offensive coordinator?