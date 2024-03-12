4 more home run moves Falcons can make to win Super Bowl with Kirk Cousins
- The Atlanta Falcons made the biggest splash in NFL free agency by signing Kirk Cousins.
- They have raised their ceiling considerably with this particular quarterback upgrade.
- Here are four more home run moves the Dirty Birds can make to go win a Super Bowl.
By John Buhler
The Atlanta Falcons certainly turned some heads when they signed Kirk Cousins in free agency. Cousins had spent the last six years as the franchise quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings. While they did not achieve the playoff success they were hoping for, Cousins played some of the best football in his great career out of Michigan State. Now he will be playing it out in with the Falcons.
It became abundantly clear once Raheem Morris came over from the Los Angeles Rams that he is the quarterback they prioritized acquiring. Morris was not having any more Desmond Ridder nonsense that ruined the Arthur Smith era of Falcons football. While Atlanta could have traded for hometown product Justin Fields or waited until the 2024 NFL Draft to solve this issue, the Falcons got it done.
Atlanta still has some cap space left, but not a ton. I would suspect that general manager Terry Fontenot will add a player or two of note in free agency before focusing fully on the NFL Draft. Where things stand now, I would say Atlanta's three biggest needs now are another pass-rusher, a No. 3 wide receiver and a No. 2 cornerback. Perhaps they can satisfy all three of these remaining needs soon?
Here are five more home run moves the Falcons can make this offseason to go and win a Super Bowl.
4. Draft Ladd McConkey in the second round out of Georgia
He might be off the board before the Falcons are picking again, but get me Ladd McConkey on my team, bruh! The former Georgia Bulldogs star would fit his home state's NFL roster perfectly. Although he may be a great fit for what teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans want to do, having McConkey playing in the slot next to Kyle Pitts would be an electric factory, baby!
McConkey's rise to prominence came playing alongside all-world tight end Brock Bowers in college. To have him playing next to essentially the next best thing in Pitts would be otherworldly. More importantly, we have seen what type of player McConkey can be playing in this system for Zac Robinson. We are talking about the next Cooper Kupp. He might even be the next Garrett Wilson...
What these first two big moves for the Falcons are all about is getting Drake London enough support in the receiving game, while simultaneously freeing up Pitts to do more unicorn things. Darnell Mooney may be a proven veteran, but he can help bring McConkey along. He was drafted out of Tulane by former Bears general manager Ryan Pace, who now serves under Terry Fontenot in Atlanta.
It is borderline impossible to see McConkey being anything less than a top-40 pick in the NFL Draft.