4 more home run moves Falcons can make to win Super Bowl with Kirk Cousins
- The Atlanta Falcons made the biggest splash in NFL free agency by signing Kirk Cousins.
- They have raised their ceiling considerably with this particular quarterback upgrade.
- Here are four more home run moves the Dirty Birds can make to go win a Super Bowl.
By John Buhler
3. Get Calais Campbell to come back for one more season
This is all about building off the low-key good things the Falcons did a year ago. Calais Campbell may be pushing 40, but he is not that much older than Kirk Cousins. So if he was willing to sign with the Falcons last year when their two quarterbacks of note were Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, you better believe he would be interested in one last ride with the Dirty Birds this season before retiring.
Campbell is one of my all-time favorite players. He is a future Pro Football Hall of Famer and is a goodwill ambassador for the league itself. Having a Walter Payton Man of the Year winner back in the building could be huge for Atlanta's chances of finally turning the corner. More importantly, Campbell was one of the better pass-rushers in the Falcons team last year. He got well over 100 in his career.
I think with Grady Jarrett coming back from injury, as well as the Falcons continuing to prioritize the pass rush, it serves Campbell to at least give one more shot before hanging up the spikes for good. He is already in Atlanta and quickly won over Dirty Bird Nation with his play. A seasoned veteran and a great locker room guy who can still ball should be something the Falcons should want this offseason.
It would be a shame to let Campbell finish his illustrious NFL career anywhere outside of Atlanta.