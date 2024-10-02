Falcons injury news: Key offensive weapon ready to go for Thursday Night Football
Atlanta Falcons fans saw a concerningly low number of snaps and touches for their star running back, Bijan Robinson, last week. Robinson was dealing with a shoulder injury going into the Week 4 matchup and he found himself on the IR after the game with a hamstring injury.
Robinson has now been listed as limited in practice on both Monday and Tuesday to begin the short week, looking to turnaround and make it back to the playing field before the Thursday Night Football matchup between Bijan's Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kirk Cousins is going to need all the help he can get on Thursday night. He has a history of poor performances when the lights are the brightest, with Thursday nights being problematic for the veteran.
As for the Falcons, Robinson has updated the fans with some pretty good news ahead of the Week 5 primetime game.
Bijan Robinson says he's "ready to go" for Thursday Night Football
Bijan was recently asked about his body and his status for the Week 5 game with the rival Buccaneers.
“I’m good,” Robinson said. “Just like these little nicks and bruises that I got, but I’m ready to go (Thursday night).”
Now, the Falcons and the fans aren't out of the woods just yet. Just because Robinson is being quoted having said that he has just sustained "nicks and bruises" doesn't mean that his injuries aren't serious.
The injuries were serious enough to limit him in touches in Week 4. They were serious enough to keep him in a limited role in an important game, rushing for just 28 yards on seven carries. And it was serious enough to keep him limited in practice all week and leave his playing status in question for the Week 5 game on Thursday night.
Robinson's status is still listed as "questionable" for Thursday, but I'd expect him to play, just like he suggests should be the case. I wouldn't expect to see him in any sort of limited role. Atlanta will likely come out trying to establish the run a lot more than they did in their last game. I wouldn't expect to see Robinson and Tyler Allgeier split carries at a near 50/50 split again.
Still, he was active in the passing game and I'm going to assume that he will be again this week. Expect to see Bijan Robinson take the field this Thursday, taking back over as the premier back for the Falcons.