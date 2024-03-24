Latest Falcons mock draft gives Kirk Cousins some company in QB room
Kirk Cousins may be the Atlanta Falcons' present, but he is closer to 40 than he is to 30 after all.
By John Buhler
While the Atlanta Falcons had a remarkable NFL free agency, all of their attention should be focused on having another great NFL Draft. It has been of the best parts of the Terry Fontenot regime for the Atlanta front office. He usually crushes it with his first-round picks. While Fontenot does find value in the later rounds as well, this spring should be all about getting Kirk Cousins all the help he may need.
All signs point to Atlanta taking an edge rusher or a defensive lineman with their first-round pick. In Chad Reuter's latest NFL mock draft for NFL.com, he has the Dirty Birds trading back from No. 8 to No. 11 to draft Jared Verse out of Florida State in a deal with the Arizona Cardinals made with the Minnesota Vikings. As far as other picks Reuter had going to Atlanta, look at their No. 109 selection.
That earlier fourth-round pick brings former South Carolina and Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler to Flowery Branch. Although his college career did not live up to the hype of his five-star status coming out of Greater Phoenix, Rattler did have the hopes of being a No. 1 overall pick type of prospect at some point. Humbled in Columbia after it hit the fan in Norman, he is perfect for Atlanta.
Of course, they still have veteran journeyman and Atlanta area native Taylor Heinicke under contract.
Kirk Cousins could see Spencer Rattler join Atlanta Falcons QB room
While I would certainly welcome Heinicke being the full-time backup for another season, Atlanta can free up more cap space by simply releasing him. Although Rattler may not be ready to start games during his first year in the league, he did chalk up plenty of starts throughout his lengthy college career at multiple stops. We know that he was coached up by both Lincoln Riley and Shane Beamer.
Given that Rattler played his last two college seasons in SEC country at nearby South Carolina, no, this is not going to be a culture shock for him in the slightest. Although what he ran in college may differ from what Zac Robinson wants to run in Atlanta, they can bound over slinging the pigskin, Bedlam Series from yesterday and how much they don't like Lincoln Riley. It should be a great time!
Overall, this is the right round for the Falcons to look at a quarterback. Rattler kind of fits the bill as to what they would be looking for. He may not be as accurate of a passer as Cousins, but who is, honestly? Regardless, this feels like a very good match for all parties. Cousins rarely gets hurt, but I am sure Rattler could handle being thrust into action for a game or two if the Falcons needed him to.
There are other mid-round quarterbacks for the Falcons to take, but Rattler makes a ton of sense.