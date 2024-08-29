Falcons news: Heinicke trade pressure, Judon-Simmons elevation, rookie sleeper, more
By John Buhler
You hear that? That would be optimism coming out of the Dirty South with the Atlanta Falcons. Yes, this long-suffering NFC South franchise has had an offseason for the ages, one featuring a great deal of change for the positive. While they need to put it all together for four quarters more often than not, the Falcons appear to have the pieces, and the schedule, to give Atlanta its best season since 2017.
With the preseason having come and gone, I welcomed my Minute Media colleague and fellow Falcons fan Iain MacMillan of Sports Illustrated on the latest episode of The Blogging Dirty Podcast. Like myself, Iain covers the entire league but has a soft spot for his beloved Dirty Birds. We last talked about this team during an 2024 NFL Draft show for the ages, one where we reacted to the No. 8 pick!
While I wouldn't call it confirmation bias, rather feeling out the temperature of the room, Iain and I discussed a plethora of Falcons-centric topics on the most recent episode. Overall, we still feel the pain of the last several seasons, but are willing to stick our necks out there into the light of day to preach optimism about this team. I think we came away from the conversation feeling even better.
Let's start with what are realistic expectations for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons. What is the goal here?
Falcons News: Latest updates, expectations and more
What are realistic expectations for Atlanta Falcons ahead of critical year?
As a surprise to no one, Iain and I had the Falcons making the NFL postseason as the NFC South winner. While I may like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' chances of getting into the playoffs as a wild card team more than him, Iain and I were on the same page about the Dirty Birds. Heading into the preseason, the goal was to make the playoffs by winning the division, but it may not be enough now.
With the additions of edge rusher Matthew Judon and safety Justin Simmons to Jimmy Lake's defense, the updated goal for the Falcons should be to win a home playoff game. From there, it is all about matchups in the NFC Divisional Round. Iain and I were not quite ready to put Atlanta into the NFC Championship, but that is not out of the realm of possibility. They are a fringe Super Bowl team.
While Iain had the Dallas Cowboys winning the NFC and I had the Detroit Lions, we are more than okay with the Falcons coming up short vs. a team that is further along in their competitive life cycle. He buys into Dallas ahead of their Last Dance season. I don't at all. I may be a sucker for Dan Freaking Campbell, man, but I really do think we are looking at a top-eight team in the league at season's end.
Simply, the 2024 Falcons need to win double-digits games, the NFC South and a home playoff game.
Casey Washington could be a total fantasy football sleeper as a rookie
I might be pulling this out of thin air, but hear me out. When I asked Iain MacMillan what Falcons rookies he thinks could have a big impact in year one, he eventually sided with wide receiver Casey Washington out of Illinois. I may like what defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro is about a bit more, but I think from a fantasy football angle, there could be something there with Washington with the Falcons.
Washington not only flourished during the preseason and in fall camp but ask yourself this: Who is the Falcons' No. 3 wide receiver? It was supposed to be Rondale Moore behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney, but he got hurt in preseason practice. While it could be Ray-Ray McCloud III, KhaDarel Hodge, or even Chris Blair off the practice squad, I would not rule out Washington entirely.
This is a new offense for the Falcons, one that Zac Robinson is bringing over from the Los Angeles Rams. He stems from the Sean McVay coaching tree, which may indicate a proclivity to running 11 personnel all the time. Kirk Cousins is an incredibly accurate quarterback, and Michael Penix Jr. shows some promise. With others on the Falcons offense being covered, watch out for Washington.
While I would not draft him before the season starts, he could be a sneaky-good waiver wire addition.
Matthew Judon, Justin Simmons additions expected to elevate defense
It's not everything, but it's something. The Matthew Judon trade with the New England Patriots may have gotten the Falcons their best pass rusher in ages. Being able to sign former Denver Broncos standout safety Justin Simmons, who was also considering joining the New Orleans Saints was a huge pick in the back-end of the defense. He and Jessie Bates III are such a tremendous safety duo.
What was interesting in my conversation with Iain MacMillan is that while we agree that these two defensive additions will help, to what degree they do remains to be seen. This isn't like adding a new quarterback or a 1,000-yard rusher out of the backfield. Judon could get 10 sacks, or he could five. Simmons will make his plays, but so will Bates, and to some extent, even No. 1 cornerback A.J. Terrell.
I think from a macro sense the Falcons went from having three high-end defenders in Bates, Terrell and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett to now having five after these two additions. Opposing offenses will have to account for all five defenders, which could free up more opportunities for lesser-known starters and role players to make plays. They are definitely a positive, but maybe not a massive one.
It really comes down to how well the Falcons go about playing complementary football this season.
Taylor Heinicke trade puts pressure on Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.
It was strange to see third-stringer Taylor Heinicke make the roster, but even more so that he was traded shortly thereafter to the Los Angeles Chargers for a conditional pick. Heinicke is an Atlanta area native, but he unfortunately carried with him some negative associations with the previous coaching staff. Jim Harbaugh wanted a better backup for Justin Herbert, so he traded for one.
This means that after cut day the Falcons only have two quarterbacks on their roster in perennial Pro Bowl starter Kirk Cousins and No. 8 overall pick on former Washington and Indiana star Michael Penix Jr. Cousins did not play at all during the preseason. He has not played since hurting his Achilles midway through last season with the Minnesota Vikings. Penix was drafted to be stashed for 2024.
I think the trade, which happened shortly after I spoke with Iain MacMillan on The Blogging Dirty Podcast, shows that the Atlanta coaching staff has full faith in Cousins to be healthy, as well as for Penix to be an impactful performer as a backup, should he be forced into action. I misread the rostering of Heinicke the entire time. He was on this team in the preseason to eventually be traded.
Heinicke was clearly the No. 3, but now his departure puts even more pressure on the top two guys.