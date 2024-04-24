Falcons' rumored NFL Draft plans won't make Kirk Cousins happy
Kirk Cousins has not even played a down for the Atlanta Falcons, but he could have competition...
By John Buhler
The Atlanta Falcons may not be done addressing the quarterback position this offseason. After signing Kirk Cousins in NFL free agency, as well as trading Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals for Rondale Moore, Atlanta could be in the market to draft someone like Michael Penix Jr. The former Washington star may be a first-round pick, but Atlanta reaching on him at No. 8 sounds insane, right?
Well, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Atlanta likes Penix a lot, and could use him to round out the quarterback room featuring Cousins and Taylor Heinicke. Of course, Penix will probably be off the board before the Falcons pick again at No. 43 in the second round. Could Atlanta be a candidate to trade back into the first round to take Penix inside the top 32? I wouldn't hate that, but Cousins might.
I spoke with Penix shortly before the College Football Playoff on False Start. Like Cousins, he was a brilliant player at a major college football program. He is very humble, but also a tremendous leader of men. I think he could learn a lot from Cousins if he were to be groomed to be his backup. The only problem with this is Cousins signed a four-year deal to come to Atlanta and Penix is about to be 24.
Penix would be a huge hit in Atlanta, but the Falcons need to push for the playoffs this NFL season.
Atlanta Falcons may draft Michael Penix Jr. anyway, despite Kirk Cousins
For those who read my work, you know this is the NFL team I actively root for. I have been a die-hard fan of this team since The Original Dirty Birds of 1998. For the better part of my fandom, Atlanta has had exceptional quarterback play. I have been blessed to see the best years out of Chris Chandler, the earliest years of the Michael Vick experience, and Matt Ryan become a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Over the last two years, I have seen some of the worst quarterback play in Atlanta I can ever remember. The 2007 season between Vick and Ryan was brutal, as was the 2003 season when Vick broke his foot. For better or worse, Atlanta has usually had good to great quarterback play under center since I was in elementary school. I expect that to continue under Cousins, maybe Penix?
If I were Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, I would take a defensive star at No. 8. I trust his judgment to take the right guy with that pick, no matter if it is an edge rusher, a defensive back, or a nose guard. In the second round, I would probably go with a defensive player at a position group not addressed in the first round, or maybe even a wide receiver. However, I could be convinced of Penix...
If we get to the late 20s and Penix is still undrafted, it would not shock me if Fontenot gave up No. 43 and next year's first to make the former Washington star a Dirty Bird. You cannot put a price on that fifth-year option. Penix may not be a kid coming out of U-Dub, but he is every bit the professional. Cousins may be the now and the immediate future, but Penix could be part of a much larger picture.
Cousins may not love this idea, but keep in mind he was drafted after Robert Griffin III back in 2012.