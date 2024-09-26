Falcons-Saints preview: What Atlanta needs to do to defeat New Orleans to get to 2-2
By John Buhler
Losing is just part of playing the game, but neither the Atlanta Falcons nor the New Orleans Saints want to be riding a two-game losing streak heading into Week 5. While Atlanta took the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to the brink on Sunday Night Football, the Falcons still lost. As for the Saints, they struggled offensively vs. the desperate Philadelphia Eagles.
While I was flying solo like a cup on the latest episode of The Blogging Dirty Podcast on Wednesday afternoon, I set the stage for what all lies ahead for the two teams going at it in the NFC South's oldest and most hostile rivalry. Yes, it is Saints Week, Falcons fans. We hate them and they hate us, and that is okay. No matter what happens on Sunday, we will get them at their place later in the year.
So what I am going to do today is help set up the game that is slated to happen later this weekend. The weather outside the Atlanta area is frightful, and is probably only going to get worse. Stay safe out there. Hopefully, we have some Falcons football to look forward to on Sunday afternoon, but we need to see what happens with the fallout from Hurricane Helene first. So let's get ready to Rise Up!
Here are a few things I discussed on the podcast, with a bit more clarification in writing afterwards.
What to know about New Orleans Saints before Atlanta Falcons game
On the season, the Saints are 2-1. They blew the brakes off the previously listless Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Carolina looks a lot better with Andy Dalton at quarterback over Bryce Young. Who knew? After handling the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, the Saints regressed massively, or to the mean, in Week 3 vs. the Eagles. Derek Carr looked like a shell of himself in Klint Kubiak's offense vs. Philadelphia.
As it is with the Saints in a post-Drew Brees world, the team is both flawed, but dangerous. Coaching is what has this team sinking or swimming most weeks. Yes, there is enough talent there to beat the Falcons, possibly handily if the Falcons beat themselves. However, all things equal, Atlanta is the slight favorite to win at home. On the road, it would be the Saints, so Atlanta has to take advantage.
When the Saints are playing their best under head coach Dennis Allen, they are wreaking havoc defensively at all three levels. Cameron Jordan is still a monster, so he must be accounted for on every snap. The Falcons are a bit banged up along the offensive line, so now would be the time to go into mass protect situations. Running the ball may be hard, but Atlanta has to do this in order to win.
The best way to take control of the game is to take Carr out of it early, or just in the fourth quarter...
Positive signs out of Atlanta Falcons through first three weeks of season
Despite the 1-2 start, there are plenty of things I think that Dirty Bird Nation can get behind with this team. What you have to remember is all three of the teams they have played up to this point have gone a combined 8-1 to start. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chiefs are undefeated at 3-0, while the Eagles are 1-2 with their lone loss being to the Falcons on Monday Night Football two weeks ago.
What I am getting at is Atlanta has played arguably the toughest schedule to start the season up to this point. You and I and everyone in Dirty Bird Nation knows this. While most of the more savvy members of the media get it, the lazy journalists of the world may think this is the same, sorry old Falcons again. The record may not indicate that, but I have seen this team play a full 12 quarters now.
Kirk Cousins is getting healthier and playing better with each start. Drake London is an emerging star on our hands at wide receiver. Kyle Pitts is looking more and more like the star tight end Atlanta drafted out of Florida. While I am still waiting on Bijan Robinson to take the next step, the back-end of this defense looks stellar. The pass rush is still a point of concern, but this team can win with defense.
My biggest concern now is the health and the overall cohesiveness of this banged up offensive line.
What Atlanta Falcons need to improve on to beat New Orleans Saints
The biggest thing I think Atlanta needs to improve on is time of possession. For the most part, the Falcons are doing a fairly decent job of scoring points when they have the bal. The problem is the other team has the ball quite a lot. This was a problem in the Kansas City game. It ultimately comes back to being able to win with the run on offense. Again, this comes down to Robinson and the line.
More importantly, Zac Robinson needs to grow up in a hurry as an offensive playcaller. We see the signs of promise, but him being brand-new to this is holding the team back a bit. Interestingly enough, I don't have these issues with Jimmy Lake's defense. He may have failed as the Washington Huskies head coach, but he was a damn good defensive coordinator for them before being promoted there.
Overall, I think Atlanta has more weapons at its disposal on offense than does New Orleans. The Falcons may have the same amount of playmakers on defense as the Saints. What this comes down to is keeping Cousins upright, protecting the football and getting Carr to make mistakes with the football in crucial spots for the Saints. Atlanta needs to win this game more than the Saints do, guys.
I expect a very close game for between the Saints and Falcons, but I have to give Atlanta the edge.
What are Atlanta Falcons' causes for concerns vs. New Orleans Saints
Again, I go back to the health of the offensive line. Center Drew Dalman is on injured reserve, meaning it will be next man up in the trenches. It looks to be Ryan Neuzil who Atlanta will lean on to be the fulcrum of this offensive line. Outside of Jake Matthews and Matthew Bergeron, the rest of the Falcons' front-five has been banged up through the first three weeks. Could this be a major issue?
Well, it really depends if Cameron Jordan is ready to wreak havoc on this Falcons offense once again. I think the Saints are probably the least talented defense Atlanta will have gone up against in the first quarter of the season, but again, you have to make plays in big moments. Outside of Philadelphia, have the Saints really played anybody good? I am more down on Dallas than I am up on New Orleans.
When the Falcons offense gets in rhythm, it can be a hard unit to stop. I love the tenacity in which the defense plays. They still need another year's worth of microadjustments to be an elite unit, but it is one that is certainly trending up. Again, that is the side of the ball Raheem Morris specializes in coaching. Even if Atlanta falls to 1-3, or even 1-4, the second half of the schedule is so much easier.
We can only hope that this already battle-tested team is mentally tough enough to eke out a victory.